Tenaz finds gas in North Sea via platform-drilled well

Tenaz Energy has issued updates on its current E&P programs on its fields in the Dutch and German North Sea.

Post‑acquisition workover and production optimization program

Following its acquisition last May of NAM Offshore, since renamed Tenaz Energy Netherlands (TEN), the company kicked off a multi-year workover and drilling program. This was intended to increase production from both existing and new wells using available platform slots.

Late last year, the Seafox 4 jackup barge initiated workover operations, which led to the restoration of about 13 MMcf/d of production from previously shut-in or intermittent wells at the K15-K platform.

Further production optimization activities at various platforms reduced operating pressures through improving gas compression rates. Seafox 4 is continuing workover activity this year with another campaign on the K15-A platform.

Operated and non‑operated drilling activity accelerates

In parallel, Tenaz embarked on an operated drilling program designed to speed up production times. The company is also participating in two non-operated drilling campaigns; altogether, three drilling rigs are active on the company’s assets in this region.

Shelf Drilling Winner: Dutch sector operated program

ADES' Shelf Drilling Winner jackup rig will drill throughout 2026 for the company on up to four wells. The first of these, K07-FB-103, was drilled from an existing platform into an untested fault back and has resulted in a discovery, with an estimated overall budget of about €43 million ($49.56 million).

It was drilled to a total measured depth of 5,136 m. During the initial 16-hr test, the well flowed up to 23 MMcf/d with a condensate-gas ratio of 13 bbl/MMscf at a 1,015 psi flowing wellhead pressure from the Slochteren sandstone.

Hookup operations are ongoing, with the well set to go online during the second quarter.

Shelf Drilling Winner has since transferred to the K17-FA platform to drill on the southeast portion of this field. The planned well is an offset of an existing producer and will target a less-drained area, with a planned 1,200-m high-angle lateral.

There is also an option to stimulate the well to potentially connect a larger vertical column of gas to the lateral. If all goes to plan the well should come onstream in the fourth quarter.

German sector: GEMS non‑operated drilling program

At the non-operated GEMS complex in the German sector, the Borr Prospector-1 jackup rig will drill up to four gross wells this year. It is currently completing the N05-A-03 development well, which came in higher on structure than predicted, leading to an increased gross thickness estimate for the gas column.

This well should begin producing in the second quarter. Next up will be a development well in a different part of the N05-A pool. Operator ONE-Dyas will likely perform exploratory drilling at GEMS in the second half of the year.

Additional Dutch exploration and appraisal activity

Finally, the Noble Resolute jackup rig drilled the Malachite prospect on the Eni-operated L10 license in the Dutch sector to 4,719 m MD, encountering gas-bearing reservoir. This will be tested before being tied in to produce from the L10-M platform.

The rig should return later in the year to drill another well on the K12 block (Tenaz has 12.3%).