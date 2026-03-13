Valeura Energy brings three more production wells online at Manora offshore Thailand

Valeura Energy has completed an infill drilling program at its operated Manora Field in Block G1/48 in the Gulf of Thailand, according to a March 9 company update.

This comprised drilling two infill development wells and one appraisal well from the Manora A platform, with the latter determined to be optimally placed for future use as a producer.

All three wells have since been completed as oil producers and are onstream, lifting Manora’s average production from 1,950 bbl/d to 2,626 bbl/d.

The company also plans to assess the newly penetrated reservoir intervals to potentially support future field life extension planning.

MNA-41, drilled as a deviated appraisal well to evaluate the potential of two reservoir intervals, delivered oil pay in the 300-series sand reservoir and also encountered five oil pay zones in the 400/500-series reservoir.

MNA-35ST1 was drilled as a sidetrack to the MNA-35 well, and it was designed to develop the same two reservoir intervals accessed by MNA-41. It encountered two pay zones in the 300 sands, which will be completed for future production in the future (it currently produces oil from five pay zones within the 400/500 reservoir sands).

Finally, MNA-42H was geo-steered as a horizontal development well within the 300 series sand reservoir. Its 1,046-ft lateral section encountered 556 ft of net oil pay, and the well is now in operation as a horizontal oil producer.

The contracted drilling rig has since mobilized to Valeura’s Nong Yao Field in Block G11/48 for production drilling from the Nong Yao A and Nong Yao B wellhead platforms.