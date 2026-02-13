Weatherford awarded multi-year integrated completions contract from TotalEnergies

Weatherford says that it has been awarded a multi-year integrated completions contract by TotalEnergies in Denmark.

Under the agreement, Weatherford will deliver its completions products and services, and integrated well solutions, to support TotalEnergies’ offshore operations in Denmark.

TotalEnergies has been a key player in the Danish North Sea for over 50 years, operating more than 80% of Denmark’s oil and 90% of its gas on behalf of the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) – a joint venture between TotalEnergies (43.2%), BlueNord (36.8%), and Nordsøfonden (20%).

In that role, TotalEnergies oversees 15 producing fields structured around the four operational hubs Tyra, Dan, Halfdan and Gorm.

Girish Saligram, Weatherford’s President and Chief Executive Officer, seemed to suggest that the contract was related to brownfield work. “We are proud to be selected by TotalEnergies for this important multi-year contract…[our] technical expertise and focus on delivery continue to differentiate Weatherford in demanding brownfield environments.”