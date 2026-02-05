BW Energy lines up 16 production wells offshore Gabon and Brazil

New Dussafu drilling, Maromba progress and ongoing analysis in Namibia highlight a busy quarter for BW Energy, according to its latest quarterly report.

Offshore Gabon

BW Energy is preparing for a new round of development and exploration drilling on the Dussafu license offshore Gabon.

Drilling for the MaBoMo Phase 2 project, due to start in July, will comprise four production wells and potentially two further appraisal wells on the Hibiscus structure.

And the partners have been progressing the Bourdon discovery toward FID, based on three initial wells.

In addition, a 3D seismic campaign has been completed over Dussafu and the adjacent offshore Niosi and Guduma licenses.

Offshore Brazil

In Brazil, work continues on BW Energy’s offshore Maromba development in the Campos Basin and the Golfinho Boost project in the deepwater Espĺrito Santo Basin.

For Maromba, the company plans a total of 12 producer wells under a phased development, targeting the Maastrichtian as the main reservoir, with first oil anticipated at the end of 2027.

The jackup rig undergoing conversion to a combined wellhead and drilling platform for the project is at Drydocks World, Dubai, with conversion now underway following initial inspections. It is due to sail to Brazil by the end of this year.

As for the offshore Golfinho Boost program, BW Energy plans to convert gas-lift wells to run with electrical submersible pumps.

Offshore Namibia

In Namibia, analysis continues of the offshore Kharas-1A appraisal well, which finished drilling last November, having confirmed a working petroleum system with condensate and/or light oil.

The aims are to determine the extent of the system and to characterize reservoir properties and further appraisal options. BW Energy is also working on its next steps for the license and preparations for opening a data room.