Masirah funded for next-phase wells offshore Oman

Following a bonds placement, Masirah Oil can proceed with a new multi-well campaign to boost oil production from the Yumna Field in offshore Block 50.
Dec. 10, 2025
Courtesy Masirah Oil
Block 50 operations offshore Oman

Masirah Oil achieved first oil in the Yumna Field in February 2020.

Rex International Holding subsidiary Jasmine Energy has raised $25 million in senior secured bonds, which it will use to support a planned development drilling campaign offshore Oman.

The program, operated by Masirah Oil (in which Jasmine has an 87.5% interest), involves drilling new producer wells to increase oil flow rates from the Yumna Field in Block 50, and it is set to start in first-quarter 2026.

Masirah Oil holds 100% of the 17,000-sq-km concession in the Gulf of Masirah, east of Oman.

Oct. 29, 2025
