Offshore drilling roundup: bpTT’s subsea success, Stena’s legal push and new ADES and Dolphin contracts

bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT) completed a seven-well drilling program in late November at the Cypre gas field, which started production last April.

Cypre is in 80 m of water in the East Mayaro Block, 78 km offshore southeastern Trinidad. Four of the wells had been drilled and completed prior to startup.

The project team has now drilled, completed and commissioned the remaining three wells; all are tied back to bpTT’s Juniper platform.

Cypre, which is the company’s third subsea development, should deliver about 250 MMcf/d at peak.

The company’s president David Campbell said, “This is the latest achievement in a year of strong delivery for bpTT, including the bp-operated Frangipani gas discovery and working with our joint venture partner, EOG, to deliver first gas from the Mento major project.”

Moreover, this week, bpTT awarded the Massy Wood joint venture an EPC and commissioning contract for the Juniper platform’s topsides upgrade project, part of the offshore Ginger Field development.

Massy Wood will perform detailed brownfield engineering followed by the topside upgrades. The work scope includes measures to enhance subsea pipeline corrosion protection, and the integration of methanol injection systems to support safe well startup and flexible operations.

In March, Massy Wood completed the project’s pre-FEED and FEED phases.