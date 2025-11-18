Petrobras finds post-salt oil in Sudoseste de Tartaruga Verde block offshore Brazil

Petrobras has discovered what the company considers good-quality oil in the Sudoeste de Tartaruga Verde Block in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil.

Well 4-BRSA-1403D-RJS was drilled in the post-salt in 734 m water depth, 108 km from the coast of Campos dos Goytacazes-RJ city. The presence of an oil-bearing interval was confirmed via a combination of electrical logs, gas shows and fluid sampling.

The samples will undergo laboratory studies to support characterization of the reservoir and fluid conditions, enabling further evaluation of the area’s potential.

Petrobras acquired a 100% operated interest in the block in September 2018, under Brazil’s 5th Production Sharing Round, with Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. as the manager.