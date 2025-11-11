Rig news roundup: ADES, Seadrill, Borr Drilling and ABL receive offshore assignments

Seadrill drillships get more work in US Gulf, offshore Angola

Seadrill has provided details of its latest offshore drilling assignments in a third-quarter results statement.

In the US Gulf of Mexico, Walter Oil & Gas will take the drillship West Vela for one well, in direct continuation of the rig’s current activity for Talos Energy. The estimated 65-day term is due to start in first-quarter 2026.

Once that work is completed, the rig will revert to Talos for a 60-day, single-well contract.

Sevan Louisiana, a circular floating drilling rig, should start a 70-day term shortly for Walter Oil & Gas, again in direct continuation of its current program.

Offshore Angola, the company has won extra work for three of its drillships. West Gemini is due to start a 280-day program for Sonangol Exploração & Produção in December or next January.

The Sonangol Libongos drillship has already started its new 525-day contract with Azule Energy Angola, which includes priced options. This is a direct continuation of the previous program in August.

And Sonangol Quenguela resumed drilling duties for TotalEnergies in Angola last month under a 210-day extension to the previous program.

These deals have lifted Seadrill’s order backlog to about $2.5 billion.