Halliburton wins integrated drilling services contract offshore Nigeria

Halliburton says that it has won an integrated drilling and completion services contract offshore Nigeria from Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo).

The award, which was made in collaboration with Sunlink Energies, combines well construction, completions, and project management services.

The work will take place in OML 144, a small block located 50 kilometers offshore Nigeria. It holds the shallow-water HI gas field, which will be developed by the Sunlink-Shell joint venture.

Halliburton says that it will support the HI gas field development project by deploying its latest downhole technologies together with its LOGIX automation and remote operations system to improve drilling precision and efficiency.

The Shell-Sunlink joint venture’s goal is to produce up to 350 million standard cubic feet of gas per day for the Nigeria LNG plant, with production expected to start before 2030.