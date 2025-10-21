Petrobras cleared to drill exploratory well offshore Brazil’s Amazon region

Following delays caused by opposition from environmental groups, Petrobras is proceeding with its first well offshore the Amazon River mouth region after obtaining regulatory approvals.
Related To: 
Oct. 21, 2025
Source: Foresea Disclosure; Courtesy of Petrobras
NS-42 drilling rig

NS-42 drilling rig

Brazilian environmental agency Ibama has authorized Petrobras to drill an exploration well on the offshore Equatorial Margin.

The environmental license covers drilling in deepwater Block FZA-M-059 offshore Amapá, situated 500 km from the mouth of the Amazon River and 175 km from the coast.

Petrobras said the rig was at the well site and expected to start the five-month drilling operation straightaway. The company will use the campaign to acquire geological data and determine whether oil and gas is present in commercial volumes.

Petrobras added that it had complied with all of Ibama’s requirements and the environmental licensing process.

In August, as a final stage of evaluation, the company performed an onsite pre-operational assessment, which allowed Ibama to verify the effectiveness of the emergency response plan.

Exclusive content:

Courtesy Viridien/TGS
Figure 1. seismic Amapa Phase I
Advances in seismic imaging are proving critical to unlock the hydrocarbon potential of promising frontier basins.
Aug. 26, 2025
Sign up for Offshore eNewsletters

Related

Importance of FSRUs for a dynamic LNG market
Offshore wind measurements: How much is enough?
2025 Offshore Brazil Regional Report
Sponsored