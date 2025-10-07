Dolphin Drilling, Eni, Europa Oil & Gas and Hunting share offshore drilling project updates

The offshore energy sector is seeing renewed momentum as operators and service providers ramp up exploration and development efforts across key regions.

Key highlights:

Dolphin Drilling has secured a $60 million contract with Repsol for plug and abandonment (P&A) operations on seven wells.

Eni resumes offshore drilling in Libya after a five-year hiatus, signaling a return to stability in the region.

Europa Oil & Gas has received a 12-month extension to its EG-08 production sharing contract (PSC) in Equatorial Guinea, paving the way for progress on the Barracuda prospect.

Hunting Plc is delivering advanced OCTG accessories to support complex deepwater wells offshore Guyana, reinforcing its role in the Stabroek Block’s development.

Dolphin Drilling to P&A seven wells for Repsol

Repsol has contracted Dolphin Drilling’s semisub Borgland Dolphin for well P&A operations. The seven-well, 220-day (minimum) program is due to start in late 2026.

Currently, the rig is warm stacked in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, undergoing a special periodic survey.

Estimated value of the Repsol contract is $60 million. Dolphin continues to market the rig for further opportunities.

Eni resumes drilling offshore Libya after 5-year hiatus

The North African branch of Italian energy company Eni has resumed its exploration drilling in an offshore area northwest of Libya after a five-year hiatus, the Libyan state-run national oil corporation (NOC) said on Oct. 5, according to Reuters.

In 2024, Eni and bp have resumed exploration in Libya after onshore drilling was halted in 2014, the year when the North African country's civil war erupted and divided the country between two administrations.

Eni resumed operations in a well where drilling operations were halted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NOC said.