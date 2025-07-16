Valaris confirms gas discovery offshore Cyprus

Valaris recently confirmed the discovery of a new natural gas reservoir offshore Cyprus while working for ExxonMobil and partner QatarEnergy International.

The UK’s The Independent newspaper had previously reported the discovery earlier this month.

The drillship Valaris DS-9 made the discovery in 1,921 meters of water in Block 10, approximately 190 kilometers southwest of Cyprus.

Valaris says that an estimated 350-meter gas-bearing reservoir was encountered.

While no estimates of volumes were released, a statement from the government noted that further assessments are planned in the next few months to assess the results.