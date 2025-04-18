Noble Corp awards Atlas Professionals a crew management contract

Noble Corp. has awarded Atlas Professionals a crew management contract to support the Noble Developer rig’s upcoming drilling campaign in Suriname.

Atlas says it will provide junior and expatriate crew for the campaign as well as comprehensive logistics, training and immigration support, coordinated through its office in Paramaribo, Suriname.

Atlas also will mobilize local Surinamese crew and invest in the development of local talent through its "Greenhand Offshore" program, which provides structured onboarding and career pathways for new entrants into the offshore industry.

Noble and Atlas have been working together for more than 15 years.

"Atlas has invested significantly in establishing legal entities and offices in Guyana, Colombia, Mexico, Suriname and Trinidad,” said Chris Boardman, Atlas' general manager. “We’ve made it a priority to support our clients’ increasing activity in this region, while also ensuring that local communities benefit from the growth in the offshore industry."