Surveys initiated for multi-well Otway drilling program

3D Energi expected seabed surveys to begin April 17 for the forthcoming Otway Exploration Drilling Program (OEDP) offshore southeast Australia.

ConocoPhillips Australia operates the VIC/P79 and T/49P exploration permits in the offshore Otway Basin where the wells are planned. 3D Energi has a 20% interest in both permits.

The seabed surveys should continue for four weeks to complete, subject to vessel availability and ocean conditions. In late February, the offshore regulator NOPSEMA accepted the project’s environment plan, which allows for up to nine seabed surveys and the drilling of up to six exploration wells.