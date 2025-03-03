NOPSEMA signs off ConocoPhillips’ Otway Basin drilling environment plan

According to partner 3D Energi, the timing will depend on the arrival date of the designated rig in the Otway Basin, operating timeframes of other consortium members drilling prior to the joint venture’s program, and receipt of relevant regulatory approvals.

However, the firm two-well Phase 1 program currently looks set to begin later this year.

The main goal is to offset declining production from the Bass Strait gas fields and ensure the continued supply of Victoria and the broader east coast market.

Exploration will target low-risk gas prospects with direct hydrocarbon indications close to existing infrastructure.

Next regulatory steps include securing well operations and safety approvals from NOPSEMA, through the submission and review of the Well Operations Management Plan and the Safety Case Revision.

In July 2024 (while the drilling environmental plan was under review by NOPSEMA), 3D Energi reported that ConocoPhillips Australia ordered key drilling items for the Otway project, including subsea wellheads and conductor pipes, casing and liners.