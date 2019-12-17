BP keeps Maersk rig for offshore Trinidad and Tobago wells

BP has awarded Maersk Drilling a three-well contract for the semi-sub Maersk Discoverer offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

Dec 17th, 2019
The semisub Maersk Discoverer will start work offshore Trinidad and Tobago next July.
Courtesy Maersk Drilling

Offshore staff

The 322-day contract, for the Matapal development, is due to start next July, with a firm value of around $78 million. Previously the rig worked for BP for six years offshore Egypt.

The program included the shallowest water well ever drilled in DP mode for BP, said Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling, bringing significant cost savings.

Maersk Discoverer is a DSS-21 column-stabilized semi capable of operating in water depths up to 10,000 ft (3,048 m).

12/17/2019


