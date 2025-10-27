Pertamina, QatarEnergy join deepwater exploration concessions in Indonesia, Egypt

Pertamina will support operator PETRONAS in the Bobara PSC offshore Papua Barat. QatarEnergy will work alongside Eni in the North Rafah Block in the Mediterranean Sea.
Oct. 27, 2025
offshore world map

PETRONAS E&P Bobara has agreed to farm out a 24.5% interest in the Bobara PSC offshore Papua Barat, eastern Indonesia to PT Pertamina Hulu Energi Bobara.

The ultradeepwater concession was awarded in May 2024, with PETRONAS as operator. TotalEnergies is the other partner, again with a 24.5% interest.

Elsewhere in Indonesia, PETRONAS operates the Ketapang, North Madura II, North Ketapang and Serpang production sharing contracts and is a partner in five more offshore and onshore Sumatra, in the Natuna Sea, East Java and East Indonesia.

In other news, QatarEnergy has acquired a 40% interest from operator Eni in the North Rafah exploration block in the Mediterranean Sea, offshore northeast Egypt. The Egyptian government has approved the transaction.

North Rafah covers an area of almost 3,000 sq km in water depths of up to 450 m.

