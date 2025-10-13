Poll results: Reducing project costs the biggest hurdle in deepwater development projects

By Ariana Hurtado, Editor-in-Chief

As offshore energy operations push into deeper waters and more complex environments, the industry faces a growing set of technical, economic and regulatory hurdles. From reducing project costs and carbon intensity to navigating oil price volatility and regulatory uncertainty, each factor plays a critical role in shaping investment decisions, technology adoption and long-term field viability.

Offshore recently polled its readers over a two-week period to assess top deepwater development challenges. Of the 147 poll respondents, the majority (41.5%) voted that project cost reduction was the largest obstacle for teams to overcome.

The poll results were as follows:

Reducing project costs 41.5% Oil price uncertainty 17.69% Qualifying new technologies 12.93% Managing aging infrastructure 10.88% Regulatory uncertainty 7.48% Optimizing production 5.44% Reducing project carbon intensity 4.08%

Offshore is an international resource for the offshore energy industry; thus, our audience and poll participants reflect a worldwide representation of the sector. Half of the participants (50%) were from the US (56% of which were from Texas). The rest of the poll respondents were from Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Czech Republic, Indonesia, Ireland, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, the UAE and the UK.

The majority of poll respondents identified themselves as belonging to a consulting company, independent oil and gas company, or EPC contractor. To name a few, some respondents hailed from Shell, Wood Plc, Subsea7, Yinson, NOV, Vantage Drilling and McDermott, among many other companies.

Most of the individuals (27.78%) identified themselves as executive management (CEO, president, COO, owner, VP, managing director, etc.), while another large chunk of the group (25%) said they were engineers. Nearly 14% said they were in management roles (production manager, engineering manager, exploration manager, etc.), and 11% held consulting titles. The rest of the poll respondents held various positions, from financial personnel and technology executives to field professionals and purchasing managers/agents.