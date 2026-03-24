Energy industry sees wave of CEO appointments in March

CEO appointments at Woodside, CNOOC, Rex International, Seadrill, Subsea7 and JDR highlight succession momentum in offshore energy sector.
March 24, 2026
4 min read
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New CEOs across the offshore energy sector

A wave of CEO appointments and leadership transitions swept the offshore and energy sector this month, as operators and contractors moved to formalize succession plans, elevate internal executives, and respond to strategic shifts and health‑related departures. From major independents to national oil companies and offshore drillers, the latest changes underscore a continued emphasis on operational experience, financial discipline and continuity at the top.

Westcott confirmed as Woodside chief executive

Courtesy Liz Westcott LinkedIn
Liz Westcott

Liz Westcott

Woodside Energy appointed Elizabeth (Liz) Westcott CEO and managing director on March 18 following a comprehensive internal and external recruitment process, formalizing her role after serving as acting CEO since the departure of Meg O’Neill in December 2025.

Westcott brings more than 30 years of global energy industry experience and joined Woodside in June 2023, where she most recently led Australian operations as executive vice president and COO, overseeing major developments including the Scarborough Energy Project and the Bass Strait operator transition.

Her prior roles include COO at EnergyAustralia and a 25‑year career at ExxonMobil across Australia, the UK and Italy. 

Huang Yongzhang takes top executive roles at CNOOC

Courtesy CNOOC
Huang Yongzhang

Huang Yongzhang

CNOOC Ltd. has appointed Huang Yongzhang vice chairman, executive director, CEO, president, and a member of the Strategy and Sustainability Committee, effective March 20.

Huang, a senior engineer with a doctorate in engineering, brings extensive leadership experience across China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC) and its international operations, including senior roles in the Middle East and serving as vice president and chief safety officer of CNPC from 2020 to 2025. He was also a director of PetroChina and served as its president from 2021. 

Huang has been a director and general manager of CNOOC since September 2025.

Rex International promotes CFO to CEO

Courtesy Rex International
Per Lind

Per Lind

Per Arne Lind was promoted by the Rex International board from CFO to CEO on March 19. He held his former role of CFO since May 2014. 

His previous experience spans financial leadership roles with Tangerine Time Pte Ltd., AEP Investment Management Pte Ltd., 1st Software Corp. Ltd., Merchant Venture Investments (Singapore), and Merchant Venture Investments (UK). He currently resides in Monaco.

Former CEO Mans Lidgren had been on medical leave since November 2025 and stepped down this month due to health reasons.

Rex International is an E&P company based in Singapore.

Seadrill elevates Samir Ali to top executive role

Courtesy Samir Ali LinkedIn
Samir Ali

Samir Ali

Samir Ali, Seadrill's executive vice president and chief commercial officer, was promoted to president and CEO on March 12, succeeding Simon Johnson.

Ali has been with the company since August 2022. Prior to joining Seadrill, Ali was with Diamond Offshore, most recently serving as vice president of investor relations and corporate development. He also previously held roles as a debt and equity investment portfolio manager at Bain Capital and as an investment banker at Simmons & Co.

Subsea7 announces CEO transition

Courtesy Subsea7
John Evans

John Evans

Subsea7 announced that CEO John Evans will retire on June 30, after a 40‑year career with the company and its predecessors. 

He will be succeeded on July 1 by Stuart Fitzgerald, currently CEO of Seaway7.

The board plans to nominate Evans for a company directorship at the AGM on May 12. 

Fitzgerald, who joined Subsea7 in 1998 and has held several senior leadership roles, has led Seaway7 since 2022 and is also proposed to become CEO of the future Saipem7 following a planned merger with Saipem. 

JDR names deputy chief executive

Courtesy JDR Cable Systems (JDR)
Jonathan Knott

Jonathan Knott

JDR Cable Systems appointed former UK Trade Commissioner Jonathan Knott CMG deputy CEO on March 2 in a newly created role to support the company’s international expansion and operational scaling amid rising demand for subsea cable and offshore energy infrastructure.

Knott brings extensive experience from senior diplomatic and trade roles, including HM Trade Commissioner for Latin America and the Caribbean and British ambassador to Poland and Hungary.

His appointment comes as JDR advances its £130 million high‑voltage subsea cable manufacturing facility at Cambois near Blyth—backed by UK government support.

About the Author

Ariana Hurtado
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Ariana Hurtado

Editor-in-Chief

With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

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