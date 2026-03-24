Energy industry sees wave of CEO appointments in March

A wave of CEO appointments and leadership transitions swept the offshore and energy sector this month, as operators and contractors moved to formalize succession plans, elevate internal executives, and respond to strategic shifts and health‑related departures. From major independents to national oil companies and offshore drillers, the latest changes underscore a continued emphasis on operational experience, financial discipline and continuity at the top.
Westcott confirmed as Woodside chief executive
Woodside Energy appointed Elizabeth (Liz) Westcott CEO and managing director on March 18 following a comprehensive internal and external recruitment process, formalizing her role after serving as acting CEO since the departure of Meg O’Neill in December 2025.
Westcott brings more than 30 years of global energy industry experience and joined Woodside in June 2023, where she most recently led Australian operations as executive vice president and COO, overseeing major developments including the Scarborough Energy Project and the Bass Strait operator transition.
Her prior roles include COO at EnergyAustralia and a 25‑year career at ExxonMobil across Australia, the UK and Italy.
Huang Yongzhang takes top executive roles at CNOOC
Huang, a senior engineer with a doctorate in engineering, brings extensive leadership experience across China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC) and its international operations, including senior roles in the Middle East and serving as vice president and chief safety officer of CNPC from 2020 to 2025. He was also a director of PetroChina and served as its president from 2021.
Huang has been a director and general manager of CNOOC since September 2025.
Rex International promotes CFO to CEO
Per Arne Lind was promoted by the Rex International board from CFO to CEO on March 19. He held his former role of CFO since May 2014.
His previous experience spans financial leadership roles with Tangerine Time Pte Ltd., AEP Investment Management Pte Ltd., 1st Software Corp. Ltd., Merchant Venture Investments (Singapore), and Merchant Venture Investments (UK). He currently resides in Monaco.
Former CEO Mans Lidgren had been on medical leave since November 2025 and stepped down this month due to health reasons.
Rex International is an E&P company based in Singapore.
Seadrill elevates Samir Ali to top executive role
Ali has been with the company since August 2022. Prior to joining Seadrill, Ali was with Diamond Offshore, most recently serving as vice president of investor relations and corporate development. He also previously held roles as a debt and equity investment portfolio manager at Bain Capital and as an investment banker at Simmons & Co.
Subsea7 announces CEO transition
Subsea7 announced that CEO John Evans will retire on June 30, after a 40‑year career with the company and its predecessors.
He will be succeeded on July 1 by Stuart Fitzgerald, currently CEO of Seaway7.
The board plans to nominate Evans for a company directorship at the AGM on May 12.
Fitzgerald, who joined Subsea7 in 1998 and has held several senior leadership roles, has led Seaway7 since 2022 and is also proposed to become CEO of the future Saipem7 following a planned merger with Saipem.
JDR names deputy chief executive
Knott brings extensive experience from senior diplomatic and trade roles, including HM Trade Commissioner for Latin America and the Caribbean and British ambassador to Poland and Hungary.
His appointment comes as JDR advances its £130 million high‑voltage subsea cable manufacturing facility at Cambois near Blyth—backed by UK government support.