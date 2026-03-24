Energy industry sees wave of CEO appointments in March

Woodside Energy appointed Elizabeth (Liz) Westcott CEO and managing director on March 18 following a comprehensive internal and external recruitment process, formalizing her role after serving as acting CEO since the departure of Meg O’Neill in December 2025.

Westcott brings more than 30 years of global energy industry experience and joined Woodside in June 2023, where she most recently led Australian operations as executive vice president and COO, overseeing major developments including the Scarborough Energy Project and the Bass Strait operator transition.

Her prior roles include COO at EnergyAustralia and a 25‑year career at ExxonMobil across Australia, the UK and Italy.