Seadrill names Samir Ali as CEO

Samir Ali president and CEO, succeeding Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill has appointedpresident and CEO, succeeding Simon Johnson

Ali was previously the company's executive vice president and chief commercial officer, a role he has held since August 2022.

His background also includes senior roles at Diamond Offshore, such as v ice president of investor relations and corporate development from December 2017 to June 2022. He also has experience in investment management and banking at Bain Capital and Simmons & Co.

He has a bachelor's degree in finance from NYU Stern School of Business.