Subsea7 CEO to retire; Successor named

Subsea7 announced that CEO John Evans will retire on June 30, 2026, after a 40‑year career with the company and its predecessors. The board plans to nominate him for a director position at the company's May 12 annual general meeting.

Evans has held the role of CEO since January 2020.

He will be succeeded on July 1 by Stuart Fitzgerald, currently CEO of Seaway7. Fitzgerald, who joined Subsea7 in 1998, has held senior roles including EVP commercial and EVP strategy and alliances, and he is also proposed as CEO of Subsea7 within the planned Saipem7 merger.

Completion of the proposed Saipem/Subsea7 combination, following regulatory approvals, is targeted for the second half of 2026.