Energy leadership shifts: Tullow, Adura, Panoro and Meren announce new executives

Four offshore energy companies—Tullow Oil, Adura Energy (a Shell-Equinor joint venture), Panoro Energy and Meren Energy—have announced key executive appointments that reflect a renewed focus on operational excellence, regional growth and energy security.

Tullow Oil appoints Ian Perks CEO

London-based Tullow Oil Plc has named Ian Perks CEO, effective Sept. 15. Perks brings more than 30 years of upstream oil and gas experience, having led multi-billion-dollar LNG and gas projects across Africa, Australia and the Caribbean. His leadership at BG Group, Anadarko and Total includes leading the $20 billion Mozambique LNG project to FID and overseeing delivery and operations of the $10 billion QGC LNG project in Queensland. Perks aims to stabilize Tullow’s financial footing and expand its footprint across Africa, leveraging the company’s existing assets and regional reputation.

Adura Energy names Neil McCulloch CEO and Nicoletta Giadrossi chair

Adura Energy, the newly formed UK North Sea joint venture between Shell and Equinor, has appointed Neil McCulloch CEO and Nicoletta Giadrossi chair. McCulloch, currently CEO of Spirit Energy, brings deep expertise in offshore production and energy transition leadership. Giadrossi, a seasoned board leader in energy and infrastructure, will guide Adura’s governance and strategic direction. Adura is positioned to become the largest independent producer in the UK North Sea, with expected output of 140,000 boe/d. The venture consolidates Shell and Equinor’s UK offshore assets and is headquartered in Aberdeen.

Panoro Energy appoints Eric d'Argentré COO and president

London-based Panoro Energy ASA has named Eric d'Argentré COO and president. With nearly three decades at Perenco, d'Argentré has led operations in Cameroon, the UK, Colombia, Ecuador and Turkey, managing production levels up to 100,000 boe/d. His appointment supports Panoro’s next phase of growth as a leading independent producer in Africa. He holds advanced degrees in mechanical and offshore petroleum engineering and will be based in London.

Meren Energy restructures executive roles amid COO departure

Canada-based Meren Energy Inc. has announced a leadership transition following the departure of COO Craig Knight, who stepped down Aug. 31 for personal reasons. Meren has merged the COO and chief commercial officer (CCO) roles into a new position: chief commercial and operating officer (CCOO). Former CCO Dr. Oliver Quinn has assumed the expanded role, overseeing operations in Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and South Africa, along with technical and HSE functions. This is in addition to his existing responsibilities for business development, commercial, and planning and economics.