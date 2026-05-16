ABS issues AIP certificate for floating data center design to Samsung Heavy Industries

SHI says that its approach incorporates a proprietary power generation system, thereby minimizing reliance on onshore electricity.
May 16, 2026
2 min read
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ABS issues AIP certificate for floating data center design to Samsung Heavy Industries

Conceptual drawing of an offshore data center created by Grok AI

ABS has issued anapproval in principle (AIP) certificate to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its design of a 50-megawatt floating data center.

SHI’s design utilizes a standardized shipbuilding process, integrating design, manufacturing, and equipment installation concurrently to optimize efficiency.

SHI says that this approach enables shorter lead times and incorporates a proprietary power generation system, thereby minimizing reliance on onshore electricity. ABS completed design reviews based on class requirements.

Courtesy ABS
ABS issues AIP certificate for floating data center design to Samsung Heavy Industries

From left to right: Young-kyu Ahn, Chief Technology Officer (EVP) of Samsung Heavy Industries and Gareth Burton, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering.

Gareth Burton, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering, said: “The rapidly growing capabilities of artificial intelligence present a clear opportunity to support the expanding infrastructure requirements of AI and data-intensive operations. As demand for data centers continues to increase, moving them offshore could mitigate certain risks while reducing the strain on local energy grids.”

Young-kyu Ahn, Chief Technology Officer (EVP) of Samsung Heavy Industries, said: “Floating Data Centers represent a new business model that extends shipbuilding capabilities into the digital infrastructure sector. Combined with eco-friendly energy solutions, it will set new standards in the global data market and serve as a key driver of future growth.”

The two companies say that the marine and offshore industries are constantly evolving and investing in new technologies to enhance operations, improve safety and reduce costs. ABS says that its New Technology Qualification (NTQ) services provide a structured approach to support the early adoption and implementation of innovative solutions. 

 

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Bruce Beaubouef
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Bruce Beaubouef

Managing Editor

Bruce Beaubouef is Managing Editor for Offshore magazine. In that capacity, he plans and oversees content for the magazine; writes features on technologies and trends for the magazine; writes news updates for the website; creates and moderates topical webinars; and creates videos that focus on offshore oil and gas and renewable energies. Beaubouef has been in the oil and gas trade media for 25 years, starting out as Editor of Hart’s Pipeline Digest in 1998. From there, he went on to serve as Associate Editor for Pipe Line and Gas Industry for Gulf Publishing for four years before rejoining Hart Publications as Editor of PipeLine and Gas Technology in 2003. He joined Offshore magazine as Managing Editor in 2010, at that time owned by PennWell Corp. Beaubouef earned his Ph.D. at the University of Houston in 1997, and his dissertation was published in book form by Texas A&M University Press in September 2007 as The Strategic Petroleum Reserve: U.S. Energy Security and Oil Politics, 1975-2005.

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