ABS issues AIP certificate for floating data center design to Samsung Heavy Industries

Gareth Burton, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering, said: “The rapidly growing capabilities of artificial intelligence present a clear opportunity to support the expanding infrastructure requirements of AI and data-intensive operations. As demand for data centers continues to increase, moving them offshore could mitigate certain risks while reducing the strain on local energy grids.”

Young-kyu Ahn, Chief Technology Officer (EVP) of Samsung Heavy Industries, said: “Floating Data Centers represent a new business model that extends shipbuilding capabilities into the digital infrastructure sector. Combined with eco-friendly energy solutions, it will set new standards in the global data market and serve as a key driver of future growth.”

The two companies say that the marine and offshore industries are constantly evolving and investing in new technologies to enhance operations, improve safety and reduce costs. ABS says that its New Technology Qualification (NTQ) services provide a structured approach to support the early adoption and implementation of innovative solutions.