SLB, Oceaneering earn 2026 NOIA Safety in Seas Awards

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) has named SLB and Oceaneering as the 2026 recipients of its annual Safety in Seas Awards, recognizing leadership and innovation in offshore safety performance.

The NOIA Safety in Seas Award Competition is sponsored by Offshore this year.

SLB received NOIA’s Culture of Safety Award, which honors companies that demonstrate sustained, organization‑wide commitment to safety. The award recognized SLB North America Offshore’s “Safe Today, Safer Tomorrow” framework, which integrates artificial intelligence, immersive training and facility modernization to reduce risk and strengthen human performance. According to SLB, the program has contributed to zero fatalities and permanent impairments across operations, along with measurable reductions in injuries and vehicle incidents.

Oceaneering earned the Safety Practice Award for its High Hazard Task Elimination program. The initiative focuses on engineering hazards out of offshore operations rather than relying solely on behavioral controls, including the expanded use of robotic and remotely operated technologies to remove personnel from high‑risk environments. Since its launch, the program has eliminated tens of thousands of high‑hazard task occurrences and embedded accountability through performance metrics tied to leadership compensation, according to Oceaneering.

The awards were presented this week during NOIA’s Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., and both companies will present their safety programs at NOIA’s Fall Meeting later this year.

The judging panel consisted of independent offshore safety consultants as well as representatives from the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, the Ocean Energy Safety Institute, and EndeavorB2B's Offshore.

Editor’s note: I’m grateful to have been part of this year’s judging panel. The quality and depth of the submissions were thoroughly impressive, reflecting a strong, industrywide commitment to improving offshore safety. Kudos to SLB and Oceaneering on well‑deserved recognition!