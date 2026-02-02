Business briefs: People on the move and company news of January 2026

CEOs taking the helm

Heerema Marine Contractors named Marcel de Nooijer its new CEO, with interim CEO Pieter Heerema supporting during the handover.

Meg O’Neill stepped down last month as Woodside Energy’s CEO to accept a similar role at bp. Liz Westcott (former EVP and COO Australia) was then appointed acting CEO. The board said it will complete its search for a permanent CEO in first-quarter 2026. O’Neill will officially assume the role of bp CEO on April 1, 2026, while Carol Howle will serve as interim CEO.

Brava Energia's CEO Décio Oddone will resign Jan. 31, and the board of directors has elected Richard Kovacs to the position, effective Feb. 1. Kovacs will therefore step down as chairman of the board of directors but will remain as a member. Moreover, the board named Alexandre Cruz chairman of the board, effective Jan. 12, replacing Kovacs.

Workforce solutions provider Airswift has promoted James Allen from COO to CEO, effective Jan. 23, succeeding CEO Janette Marx.

NorthStandard has appointed Steve Cockburn CEO of NorthStandard Europe, the Dublin-based subsidiary that has oversight of about 40% of the global marine insurer’s book.