Audits reveal safety concerns at North Sea Visund Field, onboard an Island Offshore vessel

The Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil) has asked Equinor to address various safety concerns following an audit of the management of well control and emergency preparedness at the Visund Field in the North Sea.

The purpose of the audit was to verify compliance with regulatory requirements for barrier management and to limit the likelihood of failures, hazards and accidents.

Four non-conformities came to light related to inadequate design of well control equipment; insufficient risk assessment of the configuration of Visund’s seabed BOP; deficiencies at fire station 2; and inadequate control procedures.

Havtil’s team also identified a need to improve safety signage, training and drills, and for an assessment of evacuation chute positioning.

Following the review, Havtil has asked Equinor to report by Nov. 17 how it intends to address the recommended improvement measures.