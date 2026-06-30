MODEC, Halliburton to advance digital asset performance management

MODEC has announced that its spin-off, Shape Digital, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Halliburton to advance digital asset performance management.

The collaboration is expected to connect subsurface and surface intelligence through a unified asset view, combining trusted data, domain science, operational expertise, and applied AI to support predictive, asset-level decision-making across the full asset lifecycle.

The collaboration will combine Halliburton Landmark’s Digital Field Solver (DFS) decision system with Shape Digital’s applied AI portfolio, including Lighthouse, Aura, and Reef.

Integrated reservoir, well, and production network models will be connected with surface-operations intelligence covering equipment reliability, energy efficiency, and safety.

The cooperative effort is expected to support more consistent decision-making across three areas: integrated production planning, alignment of energy efficiency with production objectives, and safety and asset integrity.