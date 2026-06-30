MODEC, Halliburton to advance digital asset performance management
Why this news matters:
- The collaboration is designed to unify subsurface and surface operational data, giving offshore operators a more complete view of asset performance and supporting faster, data-driven decision-making.
- By combining Halliburton’s digital field modeling capabilities with Shape Digital’s AI-powered tools, the companies aim to improve production optimization, equipment reliability and asset integrity.
- The agreement reflects a broader offshore industry trend toward AI-enabled asset management and digitalization as operators seek to maximize efficiency, reduce risk and extend asset value across the field lifecycle.
MODEC has announced that its spin-off, Shape Digital, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Halliburton to advance digital asset performance management.
The collaboration is expected to connect subsurface and surface intelligence through a unified asset view, combining trusted data, domain science, operational expertise, and applied AI to support predictive, asset-level decision-making across the full asset lifecycle.
The collaboration will combine Halliburton Landmark’s Digital Field Solver (DFS) decision system with Shape Digital’s applied AI portfolio, including Lighthouse, Aura, and Reef.
Integrated reservoir, well, and production network models will be connected with surface-operations intelligence covering equipment reliability, energy efficiency, and safety.
The cooperative effort is expected to support more consistent decision-making across three areas: integrated production planning, alignment of energy efficiency with production objectives, and safety and asset integrity.