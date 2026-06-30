MODEC, Halliburton to advance digital asset performance management

The ‘strategic collaboration’ is expected to connect subsurface and surface intelligence through a unified asset view.
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June 30, 2026
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Why this news matters:

  • The collaboration is designed to unify subsurface and surface operational data, giving offshore operators a more complete view of asset performance and supporting faster, data-driven decision-making. 
  • By combining Halliburton’s digital field modeling capabilities with Shape Digital’s AI-powered tools, the companies aim to improve production optimization, equipment reliability and asset integrity. 
  • The agreement reflects a broader offshore industry trend toward AI-enabled asset management and digitalization as operators seek to maximize efficiency, reduce risk and extend asset value across the field lifecycle. 

 

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MODEC, Halliburton to advance digital asset performance management

MODEC has announced that its spin-off, Shape Digital, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Halliburton to advance digital asset performance management.

The collaboration is expected to connect subsurface and surface intelligence through a unified asset view, combining trusted data, domain science, operational expertise, and applied AI to support predictive, asset-level decision-making across the full asset lifecycle.

The collaboration will combine Halliburton Landmark’s Digital Field Solver (DFS) decision system with Shape Digital’s applied AI portfolio, including Lighthouse, Aura, and Reef.

Integrated reservoir, well, and production network models will be connected with surface-operations intelligence covering equipment reliability, energy efficiency, and safety. 

The cooperative effort is expected to support more consistent decision-making across three areas: integrated production planning, alignment of energy efficiency with production objectives, and safety and asset integrity.

Exclusive content:

Courtesy Shape Digital
Shape Lighthouse is an Intelligent asset management system
Shape Digital CEO Felipe Baldissera discusses how offshore operators are testing digital decision support under real operational constraints.
May 6, 2026

About the Author

Bruce Beaubouef
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Bruce Beaubouef

Managing Editor

Bruce Beaubouef is Managing Editor for Offshore magazine. In that capacity, he plans and oversees content for the magazine; writes features on technologies and trends for the magazine; writes news updates for the website; creates and moderates topical webinars; and creates videos that focus on offshore oil and gas and renewable energies. Beaubouef has been in the oil and gas trade media for 25 years, starting out as Editor of Hart’s Pipeline Digest in 1998. From there, he went on to serve as Associate Editor for Pipe Line and Gas Industry for Gulf Publishing for four years before rejoining Hart Publications as Editor of PipeLine and Gas Technology in 2003. He joined Offshore magazine as Managing Editor in 2010, at that time owned by PennWell Corp. Beaubouef earned his Ph.D. at the University of Houston in 1997, and his dissertation was published in book form by Texas A&M University Press in September 2007 as The Strategic Petroleum Reserve: U.S. Energy Security and Oil Politics, 1975-2005.

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