PXGEO prepares test run of intervention drone offshore Norway

The program will verify the Saab Sabertooth’s autonomous inspection capabilities for Equinor
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June 11, 2026
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Courtesy Saab
PXGEO prepares test run of intervention drone offshore Norway

PXGEO has signed a one-year framework agreement with Equinor to conduct autonomous inspection trials with the Saab Sabertooth underwater intervention drone.

The work tests will be designed to assess and validate the technology for autonomous behavior for offshore inspection.

Preparations are under way for the first call-off for a test at a site close to the Norwegian shore. The Sabertooth will dock autonomously and inspect subsea infrastructure in AUV mode, using sonar and cameras onboard the vehicle.

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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