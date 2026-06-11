PXGEO prepares test run of intervention drone offshore Norway

PXGEO has signed a one-year framework agreement with Equinor to conduct autonomous inspection trials with the Saab Sabertooth underwater intervention drone.

The work tests will be designed to assess and validate the technology for autonomous behavior for offshore inspection.

Preparations are under way for the first call-off for a test at a site close to the Norwegian shore. The Sabertooth will dock autonomously and inspect subsea infrastructure in AUV mode, using sonar and cameras onboard the vehicle.