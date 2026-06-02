Taurob robot begins trial run on North Sea Fenris platform

The unmanned Fenris installation will start exporting production to the Valhall field center in third-quarter 2027. Access to the platform is via a gangway from a service operation vessel, which while strengthening safety, also incurs large costs mobilizing personnel offshore.

With the Taurob robot, Aker BP says it can conduct inspections and compile data without personnel having to be present. The pilot is taking place prior to the start of production, when the risks should be manageable.

The current priorities are seeing whether the technology performs as intended and how the interaction between people, technology and work processes operate in practice.

Aker BP will be monitoring the robot’s robustness in variable weather conditions, communication and availability, and how the system integrates with existing offshore and onshore workflows.

Fenris will also serve as a test laboratory for future operating models; if the pilot is a success, it plans to take the solution forward into the operational phase.