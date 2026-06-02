Taurob robot begins trial run on North Sea Fenris platform

Aker BP is trialing robotics for observations, inspections and data collection on the newly installed Fenris field platform in the southern Norwegian North Sea.
The unmanned Fenris installation will start exporting production to the Valhall field center in third-quarter 2027. Access to the platform is via a gangway from a service operation vessel, which while strengthening safety, also incurs large costs mobilizing personnel offshore.
With the Taurob robot, Aker BP says it can conduct inspections and compile data without personnel having to be present. The pilot is taking place prior to the start of production, when the risks should be manageable.
The current priorities are seeing whether the technology performs as intended and how the interaction between people, technology and work processes operate in practice.
Aker BP will be monitoring the robot’s robustness in variable weather conditions, communication and availability, and how the system integrates with existing offshore and onshore workflows.
Fenris will also serve as a test laboratory for future operating models; if the pilot is a success, it plans to take the solution forward into the operational phase.
Robot inspections at Fenris
Source: Aker BP ASA - YouTube; Video published May 28, 2026
Early detection of anomalies, it adds, can bring benefits in terms of regularity, safety, and cost efficiency.
Over time, the robot may go on to perform routine inspections, condition monitoring, and provide support during incidents. Experience gained should be transferable to the company’s other unmanned installations, such as the Yggdrasil field’s new Munin platform in the North Sea.
Robotics could also be tried for remote support or “night operator” functions on new platforms such as the Valhall production and wellhead platform, with the experience gained in turn transferred to future field developments and existing brownfield installations.
Assessment of the Fenris pilot will be based on criteria such as reliability and availability, usability for offshore and onshore environments, the HSE impact, and the cost benefit. In addition, the company will closely scrutinise what does not work and any changes needed before continuing with the program.