ABS qualifies FPSO seawater riser technology

ABS has issued a Statement of Maturity for SBM Offshore’s Seawater Intake Riser (SWIR).

The system, co-developed with Shell, pumps colder seawater from roughly 700 m below the sea surface up to the FPSO’s topsides for cooling purposes.

Depending on the process conditions and site characteristics, this could be for onboard process cooling and power generation; improved energy efficiency; and reduced fuel gas consumption/emissions during offshore oil and gas production.

For the prototype design, ABS applied its New Technology Qualification (NTQ) program, designed to systematically and consistently assess innovative solutions. The Statement of Maturity confirms that, following tests and validation, the technology has been qualified for incorporated into a production platform.

SBM said work on the project started with the in-house devised concept in 2014, which progressed over time to a development collaboration with Shell, supported by research undertaken by academic institutes.

Statement of Maturity followed a six-month prototype qualification campaign last year, witnessed by ABS, Shell and Petrobras. The NTQ confirmed that the SWIR design complies with ABS’ safety and regulatory standards.

Eli Gomes, technology project manager at Shell Brasil, said, “We are optimistic about the promising results achieved by the sea water intake system project. The technology will enable significant optimization and performance improvements in FPSO process and utilities plants, while also contributing to the decarbonization of offshore oil and gas production.”

Further support from Shell Brasil came via the Research, Development and Innovation investment clause of Brazil’s National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).