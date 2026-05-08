Valhall Field’s MEG module ready for integration with PWP platform

NOV engineered the Nymo-built module, which will recycle MEG in the pipelines connecting the Valhall and Fenris fields in the Norwegian North Sea.
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May 8, 2026
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Courtesy Aker BP
Valhall PWP – Fenris

Aker BP (operator) and the joint venture partners have made an investment decision to redevelop the Valhall Field, include installing a new centrally located platform, and to develop the Fenris Field. 

Courtesy Aker BP
1,000-tonne MEG module for new platform at Valhall ready for transport

The MEG module is a key part of the Valhall development and will enable efficient recycling of monoethylene glycol (MEG) in the pipelines between the Valhall and Fenris fields. The module is the result of close collaboration between Aker BP, Aker Solutions, NOV and Nymo.

A 1,000-mt MEG module for the new Valhall field platform in the southern Norwegian North Sea may have departed Nymo’s yard in Grimstad, according to a late March Aker BP news release.

It is designed for recycling of monoethylene glycol (MEG) in the pipelines between the Valhall and Fenris fields.

Upon arrival at Aker Solutions’ yard at Stord, it will undergo integration with the PWP platform, ahead of installation at the Valhall Field. Aker BP aims to start up operations at the Valhall PWP-Fenris development during spring 2027.

NOV Process Systems, as main supplier of the MEG plant, was responsible for the design, engineering and procurement of the main equipment. Nymo performed fabrication in Grimstad.

The company is also building the 2,200-mt bridge that will connect the new platform to the existing Valhall Field center.

Valhall PWP-Fenris includes a new centrally located production and wellhead platform (PWP), bridge-linked to the field center, as well as an unmanned installation at Fenris, 50 km away, which will be tied back to the PWP via subsea equipment and pipelines.

Aker BP’s partner in Valhall is INPEX Idemitsu Norge, while Orlen Upstream Norway is a partner in Fenris.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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