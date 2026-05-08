Valhall Field’s MEG module ready for integration with PWP platform

A 1,000-mt MEG module for the new Valhall field platform in the southern Norwegian North Sea may have departed Nymo’s yard in Grimstad, according to a late March Aker BP news release.

It is designed for recycling of monoethylene glycol (MEG) in the pipelines between the Valhall and Fenris fields.

Upon arrival at Aker Solutions’ yard at Stord, it will undergo integration with the PWP platform, ahead of installation at the Valhall Field. Aker BP aims to start up operations at the Valhall PWP-Fenris development during spring 2027.

NOV Process Systems, as main supplier of the MEG plant, was responsible for the design, engineering and procurement of the main equipment. Nymo performed fabrication in Grimstad.

The company is also building the 2,200-mt bridge that will connect the new platform to the existing Valhall Field center.

Valhall PWP-Fenris includes a new centrally located production and wellhead platform (PWP), bridge-linked to the field center, as well as an unmanned installation at Fenris, 50 km away, which will be tied back to the PWP via subsea equipment and pipelines.

Aker BP’s partner in Valhall is INPEX Idemitsu Norge, while Orlen Upstream Norway is a partner in Fenris.