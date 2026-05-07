OTC 2026: ABS, Seatrium sign MoU to advance offshore and maritime technologies

ABS and Seatrium Technology and Innovation, a subsidiary of Seatrium Ltd., have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on innovation, regulatory alignment and sustainable technologies across the maritime and offshore energy sectors.
The MoU establishes a framework for technical collaboration and knowledge exchange aimed at supporting technology assessment, regulatory readiness, classification and verification of emerging solutions, including new energies, maritime decarbonization, autonomous systems, harsh‑environment applications and advanced offshore infrastructure.
The signing ceremony took place on May 4 at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston.
Offshore is an official media partner of OTC 2026. ABS and its affiliated companies are exhibiting at OTC booth 1333 this week.
This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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