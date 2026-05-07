OTC 2026: ABS, Seatrium sign MoU to advance offshore and maritime technologies

The agreement establishes a framework for knowledge exchange and technical collaboration to support Seatrium's technology team.
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May 7, 2026
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Courtesy ABS
MoU signing ceremony at OTC 2026

Pictured left to right: Matthew Tremblay, ABS' SVP of Global Offshore; Michael Kei, ABS' VP of Technology; Murthy Pasumarthy VP of Technology & Head of Seatrium Technology and Innovation; and Aziz Merchant, EVP of Seatrium Technology and New Product Development.

ABS and Seatrium Technology and Innovation, a subsidiary of Seatrium Ltd., have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on innovation, regulatory alignment and sustainable technologies across the maritime and offshore energy sectors.

The MoU establishes a framework for technical collaboration and knowledge exchange aimed at supporting technology assessment, regulatory readiness, classification and verification of emerging solutions, including new energies, maritime decarbonization, autonomous systems, harsh‑environment applications and advanced offshore infrastructure.

The signing ceremony took place on May 4 at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston. 

Offshore is an official media partner of OTC 2026. ABS and its affiliated companies are exhibiting at OTC booth 1333 this week.
This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.

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Ariana Hurtado
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Ariana Hurtado

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With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

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