Smulders integrates shopfloor metrology into offshore wind transition piece production

Smulders Projects has integrated laser‑tracker‑based measurement systems into its Hoboken facility, enabling real-time quality control and reducing rework in offshore wind transition piece fabrication.
April 21, 2026
Courtesy ARGON/Smulders
ARGON system

The ARGON system is designed to capture a greater volume of data, enabling objective validation and full traceability of every flange.

Belgian offshore foundation fabricator Smulders Projects has integrated advanced shopfloor metrology systems into its serial manufacturing of offshore wind transition pieces at its Hoboken facility, aiming to improve dimensional accuracy, production speed and repeatability as component sizes continue to increase.

Courtesy ARGON/Smulders
Smulders measurement efficiency gains

Smulders says it realized significant measurement efficiency gains through weld scanning, in this case amounting up to fourfold.

Working with ARGON Measuring Solutions, Smulders embedded laser‑tracker‑based measurement systems directly into production workflows for flange geometry and secondary welding activities. The approach shifts measurement from a final inspection step to a continuous production function, allowing deviations to be identified and corrected earlier in the fabrication process.

The system includes non‑contact flange scanning to verify flatness, tilt and ovality, reducing manual work at height and improving data traceability.

Smulders reports that flange measurement efficiency has increased by about 50%, while weld scanning allows deviations to be detected immediately after tack welding, reducing rework risk on large welded structures.

According to Smulders, integrating measurement into production has shortened decision loops, reduced dependence on specialist operators and improved consistency across shifts.

The company said the approach supports more predictable production as offshore wind foundations increase in diameter and complexity, where small dimensional errors can affect installation and long‑term structural performance.

Courtesy ARGON/Smulders
ARGON Smulders measurements

ARGON says measurement is no longer an end-of-line task but a core part of product engineering, manufacturing and validation. 

Courtesy ARGON/Smulders
ARGON Smulders measurements
This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.

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Ariana Hurtado
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Ariana Hurtado

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With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

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