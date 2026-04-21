Smulders integrates shopfloor metrology into offshore wind transition piece production

Working with ARGON Measuring Solutions, Smulders embedded laser‑tracker‑based measurement systems directly into production workflows for flange geometry and secondary welding activities. The approach shifts measurement from a final inspection step to a continuous production function, allowing deviations to be identified and corrected earlier in the fabrication process.

The system includes non‑contact flange scanning to verify flatness, tilt and ovality, reducing manual work at height and improving data traceability.

Smulders reports that flange measurement efficiency has increased by about 50%, while weld scanning allows deviations to be detected immediately after tack welding, reducing rework risk on large welded structures.

According to Smulders, integrating measurement into production has shortened decision loops, reduced dependence on specialist operators and improved consistency across shifts.

The company said the approach supports more predictable production as offshore wind foundations increase in diameter and complexity, where small dimensional errors can affect installation and long‑term structural performance.