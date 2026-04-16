Equinor broadens Axess agreement following North Sea UT trials

Two companies test an ultrasonic technique for inspecting conductors at the Troll field.
April 16, 2026
Courtesy Axess Group
Equinor broadens Axess agreement following North Sea UT trials

Equinor has added Guided Wave Ultrasonic Testing (GWUT) to the scope of its existing frame agreement with Axess Group.

The additional activity will include inspection of conductors using GWUT at Troll, where the technique was successfully trialled, and other fields in the North Sea. 

“GWUT is well-suited for harsh conditions and allows us to save significant hours compared to conventional NDT mapping,” explained Vlad Eide, department director – QC & INSI at Axess Group. 

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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