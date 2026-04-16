Equinor broadens Axess agreement following North Sea UT trials

Equinor has added Guided Wave Ultrasonic Testing (GWUT) to the scope of its existing frame agreement with Axess Group.

The additional activity will include inspection of conductors using GWUT at Troll, where the technique was successfully trialled, and other fields in the North Sea.

“GWUT is well-suited for harsh conditions and allows us to save significant hours compared to conventional NDT mapping,” explained Vlad Eide, department director – QC & INSI at Axess Group.