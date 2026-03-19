Flatfish inspection drone set for ultradeepwater trials offshore Brazil

Saipem has provided an update on activities related to its FlatFish underwater inspection drone, which has been under a development/testing contract awarded by Petrobras in 2023.

The Functional Acceptance Tests, conducted in a controlled environment, were designed to verify that all functions stipulated by Petrobras, from mission autonomy to data quality, complied with set technical and operational standards prior to deployment offshore.

Trials took place at Saipem’s underwater drone test site in Trieste, northeast Italy, witnessed by Petrobras representatives.

During the campaign, the drone executed multiple fully autonomous inspection missions, which included structure and pipeline inspections, cathodic protection measurements, and wall‑thickness assessments.

Results were positive, Saipem said, leading Petrobras to issue approval to proceed with the project’s final phase of the project, the aim being full implementation of the FlatFish technology in a real ultradeepwater offshore setting in Brazil.

FlatFish is part of Saipem’s “Hydrone” underwater robotics program. The company is seeking to industrialize a range of underwater robotic vehicles that can take on complex, autonomous inspection tasks in water depths of up to 3,000 m.