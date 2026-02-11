Cegal completes IT/OT transition for Tenaz Energy’s Dutch North Sea assets

Cegal has delivered a fast‑track IT and operational technology (OT) transition for Tenaz Energy following the Canadian operator’s 2024 acquisition of 25 offshore platforms, the NOGAT pipeline and the Den Helder gas treatment center from NAM, the Shell/ExxonMobil joint venture.

The deal required Tenaz (operating with a small Calgary-based team) to assume full control of critical Dutch North Sea infrastructure by May 1, 2025. The scope included migrating 1.6 PB of engineering and subsurface data, onboarding former NAM/Shell personnel and replacing complex legacy systems while meeting stringent EU regulatory requirements.

Tenaz selected Cegal to design and implement a new digital foundation spanning IT, OT, data, networks, cybersecurity and hardware. Cegal deployed its vendor‑neutral Cetegra cloud platform to support both corporate IT and geoscience workflows, established hosting for the Energy Components suite, and built a minimum viable IT environment to enable uninterrupted day‑one operations.

The project was completed on time and within budget despite the compressed schedule. Cegal’s phased delivery included workflow migration, service desk establishment, license and data rationalization, and the rollout of secure hosting and cyber protections.

Tenaz executives said the transition was executed without operational downtime onshore or offshore. The successful onboarding positioned Tenaz as the largest operator in the Dutch North Sea by the end of 2025 and provided a scalable digital platform to support future growth.

Cegal continues to provide operational services under an ongoing support contract.