Baker Hughes gets ESP, subsea production orders from ADNOC and Eni

Baker Hughes has netted three large orders from major operators, according to the company’s latest results update.
ExxonMobil Guyana has extended Baker Hughes’ contract extension to supply completions technologies in support of offshore oil and gas development projects.
ADNOC has ordered AccessESP retrievable electrical submersible pumping systems for installation at the Umm Shaif Field offshore Abu Dhabi.
Eni has awarded Baker Hughes a multi-year frame agreement for subsea production systems and associated services for the deepwater Coral North LNG project offshore Mozambique. The scope of supply includes subsea trees, controls, manifolds, distribution and topsides.
