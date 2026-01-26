Baker Hughes gets ESP, subsea production orders from ADNOC and Eni

The contracts cover deliveries to the Um Shaif Field and Coral North LNG projects.
Jan. 26, 2026
AccessESP rigless ESP system

Baker Hughes has been awarded a contract from ADNOC to deliver AccessESP retrievable electrical submersible pumping (ESP) systems in the offshore Umm Shaif Field.

Eni has awarded Baker Hughes a multi-year frame agreement for subsea production systems and associated services for the deepwater Coral North LNG project offshore Mozambique. The scope of supply includes subsea trees, controls, manifolds, distribution and topsides.

