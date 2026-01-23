Drill fluid recycling method aiding bp’s Caspian operations

bp has devised a new technique for recycling drilling fluids used in its Caspian region E&P operations.

Wells drilled in the Caspian can reach depths of up to 7,000 m, intersecting complex sedimentary layers along the way. These conditions, the company said, demand precise control both at the drillhead and throughout the well formation.

Specially formulated drilling fluids help manage pressure, transporting of cuttings and cooling/lubricating the drillbit. The fluids are mixed, tested and controlled at bp’s advanced drilling fluids facility, where offshore waste drilling mud is also returned to undergo treatment and disposal.

The company has developed a data-driven method, first implemented in 2023, that combines "smart testing" with machine learning to determine whether waste drilling mud can be recycled and reused.

This process, bp claims, can cut analysis time from up to 90 minutes to 15 minutes, helping to keep drilling operations on track.

The predictive model employs historical data with two to three key quality variables, delivering 93-94% accuracy, and supports decisions on fluid reusability.

Since 2023, the initiative has led to the recycling of more than 20,000 bbl of drilling fluids recycled; reduced vessel idle time at docks; and recovery of waste oil for reuse, with the service expanded across bp operations globally.