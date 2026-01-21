Wood gets two-year extension for North West Shelf offshore arrangement

Wood plc will help operator Woodside Energy implement modifications to sustain production from three offshore centers connected to the NWS LNG complex.
Jan. 21, 2026
offshore Goodwyn A platform

This same time last year Woodside reported it was exploring the use of robotic and orbital welding to minimize HSE risks on the Goodwyn Low Low Pressure Operation (LLPO) project. The LLPO project is designed to boost production by installing a new compressor on the Goodwyn A platform. It achieved FID in August, and startup is scheduled for second-quarter 2027.

Woodside has extended Wood’s support role for the North West Shelf (NWS) project, which started in 2013, by a further two years.

Under the new extension, valued at up to $65 million, Wood will continue to perform brownfield engineering, procurement and construction management for all the NWS offshore facilities.

Activity will include modifications to improve production, reliability and longevity at the North Rankin Complex, Goodwyn A platform and Okha FPSO, all located offshore Western Australia.

A 140-strong Wood team will manage the program from Perth, supported by the company’s global engineering network.

