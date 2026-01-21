Wood gets two-year extension for North West Shelf offshore arrangement

Woodside has extended Wood’s support role for the North West Shelf (NWS) project, which started in 2013, by a further two years.

Under the new extension, valued at up to $65 million, Wood will continue to perform brownfield engineering, procurement and construction management for all the NWS offshore facilities.

Activity will include modifications to improve production, reliability and longevity at the North Rankin Complex, Goodwyn A platform and Okha FPSO, all located offshore Western Australia.

A 140-strong Wood team will manage the program from Perth, supported by the company’s global engineering network.