ModuSpec achieves DNV approval for real-time BOP monitoring platform

ModuSpec, part of MR Group, has received DNV Technology Qualification (TQ) for its blowout preventer (BOP) real-time monitoring capabilities within the Argus digital assurance platform, paving the way for deployment on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The certification confirms that ModuSpec’s RTM workflow meets DNV standards for performance, robustness and data integrity in safety-critical BOP monitoring and testing. Argus consolidates rig data into a single environment, providing real-time visibility of well control systems and structured case management for audit-ready traceability.

The Argus platform combines continuous monitoring, escalation workflows and 24/7 human oversight by senior subsea specialists, enabling early detection of anomalies and reducing unplanned downtime. Already proven in live operations, the system supports regulatory engagement and condition-based maintenance planning.

With DNV approval secured, ModuSpec is ready to scale digital well control assurance across Norwegian offshore operations as regulatory expectations evolve.

This news follows DNV’s earlier TQ award for Offshore Technical Compliance’s (OTC) digital pressure testing (DPT) technology. Together with OTC, ModuSpec says it now offers the industry’s first fully TQ-certified integrated RTM and DPT technology.