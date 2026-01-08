Aker BP enters next stage of downhole pilot testing of HIPlog at Alvheim Field

Aker BP is piloting new wireless well technology to measure production at the Alvheim Field in the Norwegian North Sea.

HIPlog can perform this task in the well without the need to halt production or additional well operations.

The goal is to derive improved insight into what is actually happening downhole, said Alvheim advanced reservoir engineer Morten Hausken. “With HIPlog, we obtain measurements that have previously been difficult or impossible to collect, especially in multilateral wells,” he added.

The system, which measures how oil and gas flow in different parts of a well, operates as follows:

Initially, small heat sources are installed for permanent use in the well; and

The sources send controlled heat signals into the flow, with already in-place temperature sensors registering the signals.

Engineers can then use the data to calculate production flow from each branch and zone, gaining a better picture of how production is distributed.