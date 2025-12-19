BOS Shelf constructing Shah Deniz compression platform substructures

The Baku-based yard, which will fabricate the jacket and piles, has previously delivered 11 platform jackets to bp and its partners for the ACG and Shah Deniz fields in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.
Dec. 19, 2025
Shah Deniz Compression (SDC) project

bp says the $2.9 billion Shah Deniz Compression (SDC) project, the next stage of development of the giant Shah Deniz gas field, is designed to access and produce low-pressure gas reserves in the field and maximize resources recovery.

bp has awarded BOS Shelf a $156 million contract for the jacket and piles for the new Shah Deniz Compression (SDC) platform in the Caspian Sea, according to a Dec. 9 bp news release.

The work scope includes shop and erection engineering, rolling of tubulars, fabrication and assembly of the 9,900-mt jacket and its 5,800-mt pin and skirt piles.

In addition, BOS Shelf will be responsible for commissioning the installation systems, load-out and sea-fastening of the completed jacket.

All fabrication will take place at BOS Shelf’s Heydar Aliyev Baku deepwater jackets factory (BDJF).

Work may already have started, with completion targeted for first-quarter 2028.

“The successful and timely fabrication of 11 previous jackets for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz 2 platforms at BOS Shelf’s BDJF yard gives us strong confidence that the SDC platform jacket will also be delivered on schedule and within budget. The BDJF facility’s capability to integrate and load out the jacket without requiring major upgrades is a key factor in ensuring the timely completion of this critical part of the project.”

—Ilgar Mammadov, Project General Manager, bp

