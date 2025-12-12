Intermoor to provide mooring inspections for Petrobras offshore Brazil

The long-term contract involves use of wide-ranging techniques and tech on anchors, chains, wire and other components.
Dec. 12, 2025
Intermoor worker performs quality assurance for Petrobras

Intermoor will deliver comprehensive quality assurance and traceability services across Petrobras’ extensive inventory of critical mooring components.  

Petrobras awarded Intermoor a three-year contract earlier this month for services offshore Brazil, following a memorandum of understanding signed by the two companies at the Offshore Technology Conference this past May.

Intermoor will provide quality assurance and digital traceability of mooring components, including anchors, chains, wire and associated accessories.

The contract scope includes radio frequency identification (RFID) tag installation; dimensional and visual inspection of mooring equipment; triage of returned components; and deployment of 3D scanning and photogrammetry technologies. 

Intermoor will conduct activities on Petrobras’ facilities in Rio de Janeiro and Macaé, with the potential to expand the services to other sites throughout Brazil.

The company has five offices in the country providing engineering, survey and mooring support, including quayside facilities at Porto do Açu.

ID 130723756 © Ranimiro Lotufo Neto | Dreamstime.com
oil and gas operations offshore Brazil
This report offers a comprehensive overview of Brazil's offshore oil and gas industry in 2025, highlighting exploration successes, technological advancements and strategic developments...
Sept. 12, 2025
