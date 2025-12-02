Nokia, Tampnet to expand digital operations in Gulf of Mexico

Nokia partners with Tampnet to implement 5G private wireless technology across the Gulf of Mexico, covering over 120 base stations and extending to numerous offshore assets, enhancing connectivity and operational efficiency.
Dec. 2, 2025
ID 125685583 © Theerapong28 | Dreamstime.com
offshore digital connectivity in the Gulf of Mexico

Nokia and Tampnet have announced a partnership to modernize and expand its digital operations in the Gulf of Mexico with 5G private wireless solutions.

Nokia 5G technology will be deployed across Tampnet’s entire footprint of 120 active base stations, as well as extending coverage to 350 to 400 platforms, rigs, FPSO units, wind farms and vessels.

In the US Gulf, Tampnet operates both private and public networks and manages critical subsea fiber that connects offshore assets to the mainland, delivering reliable ultra-low latency, high-availability connectivity.

Nokia’s 5G AirScale Radio Access equipment will offer real-time remote monitoring, predictive maintenance and scalable automation.

Workers in the US Gulf will benefit from enhanced private wireless services, from increased safety to operational efficiency, Nokia said.

In late October, Tampnet secured a contract to deliver digital connectivity infrastructure for the Salamanca deepwater development in the US Gulf, operated by LLOG Exploration. And then in early November, Tampnet delivered digital connectivity to Beacon Offshore Energy's Shenandoah development, also in the Gulf. 

Elsewhere, Tampnet deployed what it claims is the world’s first fully autonomous private 5G and edge compute solution on an offshore production platform this past summer. The Private Mobile Edge Compute (PMEC)/5G infrastructure is installed on Aker BP’s Edvard Grieg platform in the Norwegian North Sea, and the company has ordered further installations for its Yggdrasil, Fenris, Valhall, Alvheim, Ivar Aasen and Skarv field developments.

About the Author

Ariana Hurtado
Email

Ariana Hurtado

Editor-in-Chief

With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

