Nokia, Tampnet to expand digital operations in Gulf of Mexico

Nokia and Tampnet have announced a partnership to modernize and expand its digital operations in the Gulf of Mexico with 5G private wireless solutions.

Nokia 5G technology will be deployed across Tampnet’s entire footprint of 120 active base stations, as well as extending coverage to 350 to 400 platforms, rigs, FPSO units, wind farms and vessels.

In the US Gulf, Tampnet operates both private and public networks and manages critical subsea fiber that connects offshore assets to the mainland, delivering reliable ultra-low latency, high-availability connectivity.

Nokia’s 5G AirScale Radio Access equipment will offer real-time remote monitoring, predictive maintenance and scalable automation.

Workers in the US Gulf will benefit from enhanced private wireless services, from increased safety to operational efficiency, Nokia said.

In late October, Tampnet secured a contract to deliver digital connectivity infrastructure for the Salamanca deepwater development in the US Gulf, operated by LLOG Exploration. And then in early November, Tampnet delivered digital connectivity to Beacon Offshore Energy's Shenandoah development, also in the Gulf.

Elsewhere, Tampnet deployed what it claims is the world’s first fully autonomous private 5G and edge compute solution on an offshore production platform this past summer. The Private Mobile Edge Compute (PMEC)/5G infrastructure is installed on Aker BP’s Edvard Grieg platform in the Norwegian North Sea, and the company has ordered further installations for its Yggdrasil, Fenris, Valhall, Alvheim, Ivar Aasen and Skarv field developments.