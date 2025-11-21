Seatrium selects Sulzer pump packages for the Petrobras P-84 and P-85 FPSOs

Sulzer says that it has won an order to supply multiple water injection packages to Seatrium for Petrobras’ “next-generation” P-84 and P-85 FPSOs.

To support the construction of both vessels, Sulzer says that it will deliver fully integrated pump skids designed to provide maximum efficiency in a compact footprint. Each package incorporates three BB5 9.5 MW water injection pumps with two BB1 660 kW booster pumps, as well as two BB2 850 kW seawater booster pumps. The skids will arrive complete with tested pumps, motors, couplings and controls.