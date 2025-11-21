Seatrium selects Sulzer pump packages for the Petrobras P-84 and P-85 FPSOs

Sulzer says that it has won an order to supply multiple water injection packages to Seatrium for Petrobras’ “next-generation” P-84 and P-85 FPSOs.
To support the construction of both vessels, Sulzer says that it will deliver fully integrated pump skids designed to provide maximum efficiency in a compact footprint. Each package incorporates three BB5 9.5 MW water injection pumps with two BB1 660 kW booster pumps, as well as two BB2 850 kW seawater booster pumps. The skids will arrive complete with tested pumps, motors, couplings and controls.
When completed by Seatrium, the vessels will set new standards for efficiency and throughput. Each vessel will offer an oil production capacity of 225,000 barrels per day (bpd) and process 10 million cubic meters of gas every day, while featuring efficient technologies that are estimated to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity significantly.
Sulzer says that delivery is scheduled for early 2026, with advanced stages of testing already underway at its facilities.