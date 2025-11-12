ADIPEC 2025: ADNOC signs MoU with BlueMarvel to improve safety and efficiency using AI technology

ADNOC and BlueMarvel have partnered through an MoU to leverage AI for optimizing operations at ADNOC's Middle East facilities, starting with a proof-of-concept in alarm management to boost safety and efficiency.
Nov. 12, 2025
BlueMarvel AI's OperationsMetrics software

ADNOC Sour Gas and BlueMarvel AI signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at last week's ADIPEC event to advance the use of artificial intelligence in ADNOC's Middle East operations.

The partnership will firs begin work on a proof-of-concept project focused on alarm management.

Canadian industrial technology company BlueMarvel will apply its AI-driven software to enhance reliability, efficiency and safety across ADNOC’s facilities. 

BlueMarvel says its OperationsMetrics application is already delivering "measurable improvements" in alarm management and operational performance with a major Middle Eastern operator. Its upcoming AI Assistant, built on the same analytics engine, will help teams move faster from insight to action, the company added.

Offshore inquired if this MoU included applying the AI technology for ADNOC's offshore operations as well.

In response, BlueMarvel Chief of Staff Weston Jacques told Offshore, "We're starting with the sour gas facility, and once the proof of concept is complete, we're hoping to roll it out across their full operations."

ADNOC was an exhibitor at the ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference last week (Nov. 3-6) in Abu Dhabi, UAE. 
Offshore is a media partner of ADIPEC 2025. 
Didn't make it to the show? Catch up on the latest news and exclusive interviews with Offshore's ADIPEC 2025 Special Report.

