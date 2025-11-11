ADIPEC 2025: TGT releases integrated well and reservoir diagnostic platform

TGT Diagnostics released a new technology at the ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference last week that it says cuts rig time in half as well as offers a reduction in emissions, risks and costs.

Octasense, an integrated well and reservoir diagnostic platform, is designed to capture eight critical insights in a single descent. The company claims this could potentially save millions of US dollars per campaign.

The technology is designed to cut diagnostic time per well from more than 50 hours to 16, while capturing data that previously required multiple logging operations.

Replacing multiple runs with a single run saves an estimated 48,000 to 106,000 kgCO 2 e per offshore workover, TGT said.

Traditional well integrity and reservoir diagnostics require multiple descents with different tools, each adding rig time. Octasense needs one descent, and AI-driven analysis delivers preliminary results in hours, not weeks, of a complete and integrated view of well and reservoir behavior.

A single descent captures insights on borehole flow, reservoir flow, barrier isolation, sand production, leak detection, corrosion monitoring, fracture characterization and completion performance. This means operators can detect leaks, corrosion and barrier failures before they force costly production shutdowns, with complete visibility of flow dynamics inside and behind casing, TGT said.

Offshore inquired about the technology's offshore applications. TGT confirmed Octasense has just been mobilized to the Gulf of Mexico but said it's too early for comments at the moment.

Case study

An early deployment in North America saved two logging days per well, reducing costs by about $100,000 per well and potentially $2 million per campaign, TGT said. A mature well showed integrity failure and suspected fluid movement. Previous isolation attempts had failed. The traditional approach meant multiple surveys over several weeks. Octasense completed everything in one daytime run. The integrated platform identified multiple shallow leaks and dual flow inside and behind the casing. It mapped significant production casing corrosion and moderate intermediate degradation. Leaks that single sensors miss were caught immediately because the eight-sensor platform worked as one, TGT said. As a result, the operator switched from wellbore plug to rock-to-rock abandonment. According to TGT, one descent instead of multiple operations saved an estimated $40,000 per day based on the spread rate.

TGT Diagnotics was an exhibitor at the ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference, which took place last week (Nov. 3-6) in Abu Dhabi, UAE. TGT's Stanislav Evdokimov was a technical speaker discussing subsurface diagnostics during the “Integrating Passive Acoustics and Thermal Modeling to Optimize Remedial Strategies for Controlling Water Influx and Enhancing Oil Recovery" presentation.

