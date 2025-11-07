ADIPEC 2025: PMS releases AI-driven offshore structure integrity management system

At the ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference this week, Porto Marine Services (PMS) released its AI-driven risk-based inspection (RBI) platform for the offshore energy sector.

PMS posted on its LinkedIn that the technology is designed to transform traditional inspection methods into proactive, data-driven decision-making.

The intelligent RBI framework's AI algorithms analyze offshore asset health data, inspection history and operational parameters. The system integrates multiple data sources, including sensor data, corrosion rates, fatigue assessments and environmental loads. Thus, it can calculate probability of failure and consequence of failure.

The system combines machine learning, computer vision and predictive analytics, resulting in reduced downtime and opex, enhanced offshore safety, extended asset life, and it supports sustainability goals, according to the company.

Porto Marine Services (PMS) was one of the Maritime & Logistics Zone sponsors at the ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference, which took place Nov. 3-6 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

*Offshore is a media partner of ADIPEC 2025.