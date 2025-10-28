Tenaris providing conductor, casing equipment for Petrobras deepwater drilling needs

Petrobras has awarded Tenaris a two-year contract, from 2027-29, covering a broad range of services and equipment to support presalt and offshore Equatorial Margin drilling programs.
Oct. 28, 2025
Map: Presalt and the Equatorial Margin offshore Brazil

Petrobras has awarded Tenaris a contract to supply conductor and surface casing equipment for the operator’s presalt and Equatorial Margin drilling activities offshore Brazil. 

The agreement, which runs from 2027 to 2029, includes TenarisHydril BlueDock weld-on connectors with Automatic Anti-Rotational Keys (AARK). These are designed for automatic, hands-free activation without the need for special tools.

Tenaris said the tubulars will comply with local demands for fatigue resistance and high-collapse strength.

The full delivery scope covers services such as preparation for offshore, inspection and repairs, transportation, rig returns, onsite support by Tenaris specialists, and use of the PipeTracer identification system.

This is said to provide end-to-end traceability of each pipe’s technical properties, enabling the creation of digital tallies, with reduced pipehandling, better accuracy and simplified operations.

Sept. 12, 2025
