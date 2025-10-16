Petronas picks RINA for CCS project's FEED work

RINA’s contract covers engineering for the onshore terminal for Malaysia’s first carbon capture and storage (CCS) development, which will send emitted CO2 offshore for subsurface storage.
Oct. 20, 2025
Courtesy Petronas
Petronas CCS partnerships

Since 2021, Petronas says it has teamed up with Sarawak Shell, ExxonMobil, Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. Ltd., POSCO International Corp., Mitsu & Co, Korean consortium led by Samsung Engineering, DNV and global shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, to explore CCS opportunities.

Courtesy Petronas
Illustration: What is CCS?

Click the image to enlarge and see detail.

RINA will perform the front-end engineering design (FEED) for the southern onshore complex of Malaysia’s carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

PETRONAS CCS Ventures awarded the contract. Last year RINA completed pre-FEED services for the development.

RINA will now advance studies for the onshore CO2 terminal in Peninsular Malaysia, which will receive CO2 emitted from both domestic and international industrial groups.

The collected CO2 will then be transported for injection into offshore geological storage sites.

The main focus of the FEED will be on safety, efficiency and objectivity in technology selection and system design, RINA added.

