Petronas picks RINA for CCS project's FEED work

RINA will perform the front-end engineering design (FEED) for the southern onshore complex of Malaysia’s carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

PETRONAS CCS Ventures awarded the contract. Last year RINA completed pre-FEED services for the development.

RINA will now advance studies for the onshore CO 2 terminal in Peninsular Malaysia, which will receive CO 2 emitted from both domestic and international industrial groups.

The collected CO 2 will then be transported for injection into offshore geological storage sites.

The main focus of the FEED will be on safety, efficiency and objectivity in technology selection and system design, RINA added.